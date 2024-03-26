Cormark Begins Coverage on Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO)

Cormark began coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on Contango Ore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Contango Ore news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,816 shares of company stock worth $247,978. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Contango Ore by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Contango Ore during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

