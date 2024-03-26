Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09. Approximately 115,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 239,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Corvus Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.44 million and a PE ratio of -20.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Corvus Gold

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.