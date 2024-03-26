Cosmos 1-Day Volume Reaches $252.63 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and approximately $252.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $12.15 or 0.00017342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00081161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00028425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

