Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.29% of Crane worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 76.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,408,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,875,000 after acquiring an additional 745,490 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 120.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,316,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 719,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NYSE:CR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $134.28. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

