Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Down 1.4%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.30 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.46). Approximately 179,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 833,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.75 ($0.46).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.04 million, a P/E ratio of -329.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

