Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.
Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance
CCAP opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CCAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
