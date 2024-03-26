Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

CCAP opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the period. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

