CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 1.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.44 and last traded at $72.40. Approximately 223,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,971,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after buying an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

