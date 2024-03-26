CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 0%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $323.86 and last traded at $324.73. 619,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,002,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 902.05, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

