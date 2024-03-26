CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.66 Per Share

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from CT UK High Income B Share’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CHIB traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409. CT UK High Income B Share has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.49. The company has a market capitalization of £26.10 million, a PE ratio of 894.44 and a beta of 0.70.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

