CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.66 Per Share

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from CT UK High Income B Share’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income B Share Stock Performance
CHIB traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.07). The stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409. CT UK High Income B Share has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.49. The company has a market capitalization of £26.10 million, a PE ratio of 894.44 and a beta of 0.70.
About CT UK High Income B Share
