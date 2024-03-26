Cultivar Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Allstate makes up about 0.2% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.80. 1,704,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,182. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.72.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

