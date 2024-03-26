Cultivar Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 4,530 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 2.0% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

MLM stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $610.10. 317,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,289. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $617.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $553.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

