Cultivar Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 97,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,631,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.5% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. 34,414,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,670,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

