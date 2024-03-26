Cultivar Capital Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. General Electric comprises about 0.3% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,899. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $177.50.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

