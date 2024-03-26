Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 2,500 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.6 %

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.99. 28,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.75. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $251.77. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

