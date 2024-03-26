Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Cutera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUTR

Cutera Trading Down 10.6 %

CUTR opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.70. Cutera has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cutera by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cutera by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cutera by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.