Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,834 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.4% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,481 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,714 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,170,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,230,000 after acquiring an additional 985,692 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,364,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,569,000 after acquiring an additional 59,637 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,445 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,197 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

