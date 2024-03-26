Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYM traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $118.94. The company had a trading volume of 890,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,308. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

