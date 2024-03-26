Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $26.23 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 19.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,134,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,930,508. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.