Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,421 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 853,760 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after buying an additional 749,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,788,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. 354,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

