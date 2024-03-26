Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,559,568 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

