Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $2.99 on Monday, reaching $156.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $161.42. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

