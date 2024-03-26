Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 814 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

USRT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.16. 170,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,339. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

