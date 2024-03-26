Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 200,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $2,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,267,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,520,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,566,200.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,870,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $274,712.00.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $6,875,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $4,627,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

