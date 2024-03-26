D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $893,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,897. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $395.40 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $403.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

