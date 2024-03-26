DA Davidson Boosts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $155.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Get ITT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,857. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $135.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $102,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.