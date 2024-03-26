Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.16. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 884,331 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Dada Nexus Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
