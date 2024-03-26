Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.16. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 884,331 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DADA

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $563.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.