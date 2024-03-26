Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.14.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

