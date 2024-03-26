Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $187.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.85.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.70 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

