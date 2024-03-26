Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

