David Baszucki Sells 41,666 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,522,892.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 28th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,671,639.92.

On Friday, February 9th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,416. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after buying an additional 573,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

