Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. 7,267,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,062. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

