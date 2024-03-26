Desjardins Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.65.

VET stock opened at C$16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -33.10%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Michaleski bought 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

