Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.05 on Friday. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

