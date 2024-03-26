dForce USD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,050.92 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $34.18 million and approximately $36,050.92 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00128169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008571 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,208,967 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99814248 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $116,596.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.