dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $33.23 million and approximately $149,476.85 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001423 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00136221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008667 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,321,219 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99814248 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $116,596.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

