Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1671900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.32 million for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0061162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.