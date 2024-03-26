Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $34.53 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,015 shares of company stock worth $15,549,499 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $61,481,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $33,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,789,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

