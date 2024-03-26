Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Cut by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,057 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $67,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $31.84.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

