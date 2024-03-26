Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 909,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650,266 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,520,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,671,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFLV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. 245,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,596. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.