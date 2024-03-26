Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

IRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.86.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at $32,982,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 309.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 1,053.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

