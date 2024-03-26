Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFN remained flat at C$5.64 during trading on Tuesday. 439,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Dividend 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$2.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.47. The company has a market cap of C$664.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.