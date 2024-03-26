Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.44.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.05. The company had a trading volume of 606,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.