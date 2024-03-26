Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $14.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.79. 416,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.13 and a 200 day moving average of $400.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $482.77.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.