Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $397.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,326. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.63 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.