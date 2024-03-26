Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $10.38 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

URI stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $706.70. The company had a trading volume of 126,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,459. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $653.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

