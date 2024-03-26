Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $20.40 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

