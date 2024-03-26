Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $21.83 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of VeriSign worth $21,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,427,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %

VRSN stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $187.90. The company had a trading volume of 144,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,628. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.19 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.