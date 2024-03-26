Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $23.51 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $329,179,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $172.21. 1,371,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,907,748. The firm has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

