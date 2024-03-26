Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,056 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Organon & Co. worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 40,094.4% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 632,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 249,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 740,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

