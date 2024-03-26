Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.97. The stock had a trading volume of 413,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

